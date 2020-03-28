Declare 25th March as National Day for Fasting and Prayers Annually – Pastor Urges

For the cure of the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana, the government declared 25th March, 2020 National Day for Fasting and Prayers, to seek God’s intervention in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

With this, the founder and leader of The Builders Christian Church, also known as “Nyame Tease” in the Bono East Regional capital Techiman, Bishop Thomas Afari Yeboah has urged the government, chiefs, stakeholders and all people to declare 25th March [every year] as a National Day of Fasting and Prayers Ghana.

According to him, there are a lot of days declared in the country for specific occasions which prayers and fasting is excluded.

However, Bishop urged Prez. Akufo-Addo to create a history by declaring the day as prayers and fasting for the country every year.

He made these known on Gilga, a gospel program on Agyenkwa FM hosted by Bro. Philip.

Author: GetinfoMedia