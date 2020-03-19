John Dumelo donates to Ayawaso West Police Stations in Fight against Coronavirus

NDC parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo has donated some essential items to the five (5) police stations in the constituency.

These include items that will help the service to protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the police posts received Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, detergents and hand gloves.

According to the aspiring lawmaker, it is in view of the fact that they come in contact with people everyday.

This comes at a time the world is battling the deadly disease, which is though, in its early stages in Africa.

As of today, the Ministry of Information has announced the confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana is seven (7), all imported.

This gesture by the actor and entrepreneur has been lauded by many people.









Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com