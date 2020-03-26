Kennedy Agyapong angrily calls NET 2 TV Workers Dumb, Stupid during Live Show

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has insulted workers of his television station NET 2 TV over their inefficiency.

This happened during a live TV show called ‘The Seat’ on the Madina-based TV station.

The MP for Assin Central Constituency used words like dumb, and stupid towards the host, technicians, and others of the station.

“You are very bogus television station. You have arranged [items], do I even have to sit here as a guest, and tell you what you should do? What sort of bogus programme are you doing?,” he stated.

“You are all dumb people sitting here. This is a murder case, are you stupid. You are all stupid,” the lawmaker added.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was addressing issues related to the murder of the late Hon. J.B. Danquah Adu, as well as squabble with Angel Obinim.



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com