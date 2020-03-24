King Boateng – Offer (Prod. by Fimfim)

‘Offer’ is everything we’ve come expect from a love song. It boasts of a silky smooth hook, countless words of admiration and a bunch of promises, all aimed to win over that special someone.

King Boateng showers this new found beauty of his with the best of words, providing her all the assurance and emotional comfort she’d ever need. Delivered almost entirely in Twi, King Boateng does a fairly great job with the Fimfim-produced beat.

Born Samuel Opoku Boateng, King Boateng discovered his music ability at the age of 16. This encouraged him to vie for and attain the role of Entertainment Prefect during his time at College of Accountancy SHS. In 2018, he decided to take music seriously and subsequently earned his first studio session in January of this year. Being an alma mater of the University of Education (Kumasi Campus) [2017], King Boateng aspires to be not only be recognized as a civil servant, but also for his skill as a rapper.

Listen and share King Boateng‘s ‘Offer’ with that lady you’ve got your eyes on here.