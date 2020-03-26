Obinim apologises after Banter with Kennedy Agyapong, calls for Cease Fire

Bishop Daniel Obinim has apologised to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong over their latest words against each other.

This comes after the Assin Central MP revealed more rot about the head pastor of International God’s Way Church.

It all started from the clergy’s statement on the deadly coronavirus case in the country and across the globe.

He has since called on the lawmaker to cease fire, while calling on his church member to refrain from cursing one another, on social media.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com