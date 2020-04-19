Entertainment
Berla Mundi’s No Make-up Photo proves She’s an Epitome of Natural Beauty
Berla Mundi No Make-up Photo
Berla Mundi has submitted evidence to the point of view that she is naturally beautiful.
It is, arguably, the first time fans of the astute TV host has shared a photo of herself wearing no make-up.
On Sunday, April 19. 2020 morning, she shared a photo of herself without make-up, while lying on her bed. The still image accompanied a Bible quotation.
This comes, barely a week after it reports emerged that Berla is set to marry Ghanaian gospel singer.
Here you are:
The photo shared by Berla Mundi has earned her a lot of praise from many of her followers, across her social media accounts.
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com