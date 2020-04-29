Dancer Picture Kodak has Died

Picture Kodak is Dead

Picture Kodak has been confirmed dead today [Wednesday], April 29, 2020.

The astute Nigerian dancer and video vixen real name Love Divine (LD) was electrocuted on Wednesday evening while charging her phone.

The sudden demise of the choreographer occurred at Clarence Peter‘s Omole estate home.

She was rushed to a health centre in Omole but was pronounced dead by medical officers upon arrival.

Picture Kodak, until her last breath, had worked with a number of musicians in Nigeria. They include, but not limited to Olamide, and Burna Boy.

One of her last post was a video of her teaching fans some dance routine.











Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com