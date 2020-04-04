Download ‘Money Heist’ Season 4

Stream Season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ Series

‘Money Heist’ season 4 is currently out, and its one of the most popular series on Netflix.

The renewal for Money Heist season 4 came along before part 3 had even aired.

It was announced ahead of time by the showrunner and creator, Álex Pina. Álex Pina is a name you’ll be seeing on Netflix for many years to come given he signed an exclusive deal with Netflix last year .

One quick note is that Netflix technically classes each season as a part. For the purpose of this article, we’ll refer to part 4 as season 4.

Money Heist became an instant success after Netflix picked it up to air internationally.

The first two seasons had aired on Antenna 3 in Spain before becoming a full Netflix Original for season 3. Season 3 of Money Heist released on Netflix on July 19th, 2019.

Over 34 million tuned in to watch the show across the world. The show is also frequently mentioned in Netflix’s investor relations video in saying it was a key driver in international growth.

Speaking recently as to whether the show was going to come back for a subsequent further two seasons Alex Pina said the following (translated):

“It was a complicated decision, there were many reasons not to return. On the one hand, it was a short and concluded series about a robbery. On the other hand, the protagonists end up being millionaires and putting them together for another robbery seemed something remotely impossible, but we realized that this was a band with different characteristics than we see in the stories of perfect robberies,” Alex Pina.