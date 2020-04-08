If all Obour told me is True; Ridge Hospital must be Sued – Sarkodie

Sarkodie has reacted to the death of Obour’s father, a little over a week after he lost his life to COVID-19.

This comes after the celebrated Ghanaian rapper who spoke to the former MUSIGA president.

According to him, for vital information of the late Nana Osei Kuffour Boansi’s vital information to be leaked with no final result out, it is totally wrong.

He made this known in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“Just had a conversation with Obour …. not taking sides or saying what he’s saying is Hundred points symbol . but if what he’s saying is the truth, the hospital must b sued… I want to know if his Dad’s test report is out confirming cause of death …,” he tweeted.

He added that “Cos for such information to b out there with no final test result ( if that’s true ) that’s totally wrong.”

Just had a conversation with Obour …. not taking sides or saying what he’s saying is 💯 . but if what he’s saying is the truth, the hospital must b sued… I want to know if his Dad’s test report is out confirming cause of death … — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 8, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com