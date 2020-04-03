Princess Shyngle pregnant for Jailed boyfriend amidst Struggles — EMOTIONAL VIDEO

Princess Shyngle pregnant for Frederic Badji

Princess Shyngle has revealed in an emotional video that she is pregnant for her jailed boyfriend Frederic Badji.

According to the US-based Gambian actress she is really suffering, since she is not receiving support from anybody.

She added that as a result, she is compelled to pay her bills, all by herself.

Princess Shyngle divulges that she finds it prudent to share now because she feels there are other people out there who are facing similar problem.

She shared: I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now , but he/she is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love him/her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation. Feel free to dm me to talk. I love you who ever you are and wherever you are and I want you to know that God loves you more , have faith it’s surely going to pass ❤️❤️❤️ Episode 3 of Discovering Princess Shyngle in on YouTube now, click the link on my bio and end, don’t forget to comment 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️. Please stay home and stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #washyourhands #socialdistancing #wegonnagetthroughthis #discoveringprincessshyngle Happy New Month ❤️

This comes barely 6 months after Frederic Badji proposed marriage to the ‘5 Brides’ actress.

The Senegalese was arrested over issues related to fraud in New York, USA, PlugTimes.com understands.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com