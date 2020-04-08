“Rubbish Talk”; Yaa Pono replies Shatta Wale

Yaa Pono has replied Shatta Wale after condemning Sarkodie over his diss song, and attacking hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone.

According to the ‘Curses & Blessings’ rapper, what the Shatta Movement boss said is rubbish.

He made this known in a post on Instagram and said “rubbish talk …drago.”

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono have also had a long standing beef before. However, they quashed it a couple of weeks ago when they met at a night club event.

Check him out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com