“Rubbish Talk”; Yaa Pono replies Shatta Wale

PlugTimes.com April 8, 2020

Yaa Pono has replied Shatta Wale after condemning Sarkodie over his diss song, and attacking hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone.

According to the ‘Curses & Blessings’ rapper, what the Shatta Movement boss said is rubbish.

He made this known in a post on Instagram and said “rubbish talk …drago.”

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono have also had a long standing beef before. However, they quashed it a couple of weeks ago when they met at a night club event.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

