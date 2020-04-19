Entertainment

Sarkodie charge Ghanaians to Build Confidence Level

PlugTimes.com April 19, 2020
Sarkodie

Sarkodie has urged Ghanaian to build confidence level for personal development.

The rapper who has over the years being tagged as arrogant noted that when someone has a say, people tend to tag him/her as such.

The Sarkcess Music boss made this known in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng on the Dentaa Show.

“We really need to build our confidence level, if you don’t do that, that’s when everything offends you,” he stated.

Sarkodie is one of the few entertainers in Ghana who, some people believe do not open up to others.

He noted that there is no way he will be offended because a young artiste was passing [by] and he didn’t say hi.

Watch the interview below:

This week, the rapper made it to the Billboard Social 50 Chart as the first African act to make a debut in that particular chart.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

