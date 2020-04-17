Sarkodie debuts on Billboard’s Social 50 Chart

Sarkodie on Billboard Social 50 Chart

Sarkodie has become the first musician in Ghana to make any of the Billboard Charts in 2020.

This comes a little over a week after the celebrated Ghanaian rapper released ‘Sub Zero’, which targeted a couple of musicians.

The 2019 BET Best International Flow winner makes his debut on the chart at number 48.

The Sarkcess Music boss joins the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande and South Korean boy band BTS, for the week of April 18, 2020.

He also becomes the only and first African artiste to make it to the Billboard Social 50 Chart.

The Billboard Social 50 Chart is one of its top fourteen (14) charts.

Sarkodie is currently under lockdown in New Jersey, USA.

Despite staying away from home a couple of weeks now, he has been very active, having virtual communication with his fans around the globe.

He recently staged ‘Behind Da Hitz’, a semi-contest between top Ghanaian DJs, on the hits that they have produced, over the years.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com