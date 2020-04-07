Sarkodie replies Shatta Wale; tags him and Fanbase as “Emotional Singers”

Sarkodie has replied Shatta Wale, just few moments after the latter fired him in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday morning.

The reply comes after a Twitter user shared a video of the Shatta Movement boss’ interview on TV3. It was accompanied with a text “this is not time to drop diss songs when people are dying – Shatta Wale blasts Sarkodie over Sub Zero release and poos on @ReggieRockstone’s legacy.”

The Sarkcess Music boss replied the tweet by saying he has no time to throw shots at this time while squaring it up with the phrase “emotional singers”.

“Berma gyae gyimie no … you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time… emotional singers,” he replied.

Berma gyae gyimie no … you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time… emotional singers https://t.co/WKUwux0cWZ — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 7, 2020

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper released ‘Sub Zero’, a diss song which allegedly targets the likes of ASEM, King of Accra, Ball J, and some other musicians in the industry.

Sarkodie, who is currently under lockdown in Spain is currently spearheading the ‘Behind Da Hitz’ LIVE Instagram series, a competition among Ghanaian music producers.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com