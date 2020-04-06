Sister Derby jabs Fella Makafui in Birthday Message to Medikal

Sister Deborah Birthday Message to Medikal

Sister Deborah, a.k.a Sister Derby has had a dig at rapper Medikal’s wife Fella Makafui on his birthday.

The ex-girlfriend of the AMG Business act sent a simple message to him, which read “happy birthday my sweet ex.”

Although the content of the text is not the slam, the photo attached to it has created some degree of stir on social media.

In the photo, Medikal gives Sister Derby a romantic peck on her cheek, with his eyes closed. The screen goddess also gives in by expressing some level of affection, with her lips.

Although an old picture, Sister Derby shares this at a time, he has finally married actress Fella Makafui.

It is worth noting that Deborah and Fella are not in good terms, owing to the fact that they have had squabble over choice of fashion, style, as well as the ‘Welcome to Sowutuom Concert’ fracas.

His brother Wanlov Kubolor also reacted to the post and said: “oh my fav. akonta. missing him.”

While some netizens are praising her for the maturity, others have reprimanded him for her choice of photo.

Sister Deborah is currently promoting her latest single “Somebody” featuring Y’Akoto.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com