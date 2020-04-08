Veteran Keyboardist C.K Bedi Dies at 72

Prolific Ghanaian keyboardist C.K. Bedi a.k.a APC has died at 72, PlugTimes.com understands.

The blind keyboardist was confirmed dead on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The veteran instrumentalist is noted for playing for the Yamoah’s Band. He also recorded with a lot of bands.

This was confirmed by revered Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer Fredyma.

He was also noted for his works on songs like “Serwaa Akoto”, “Ehye Wo Bo”, and “Odo Midi Ntwen Me” by Yamoah’s Band, Akwasi Ampofo Agyei, and Obuoba J.A Adofo respectively.

He played keyboards for the Good Shepherd Methodist Church, in Bubuashie-Accra, St John’s Methodist Church, in Tantra Hill, and the Adoagyiri Methodist Church, Nsawam.

C.K. Bedi hailed from Awukugua in the Akuapem District, of the Eastern Region.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Rest well great one.