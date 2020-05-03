Entertainment

3Music Awards 2020 Winners – Full List

PlugTimes.com May 2, 2020

Winners of 3Music Awards 2020

The 3Music Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held at a location in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners were Shatta Wale, J. Derobie, Diana Antwi Hamilton, and MOG Beatz.

It was hosted by Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor, with performances from Kidi, Kweku Smoke,Jupitar, Gasmilla, Bosom P-Yung, Cina Soul, and many others.

Check the full list of 3Music Awards 2020 winners out:

Gospel Act of the Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton

Digital Act of the Year
Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
J. Derobie – Poverty

Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz

Viral Song of the Year
Kawoula Biov – Daavi Neba ft. Patapaa

Gospel Song of the Year
Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Hiplife Song of the Year
Quamina MP – Amanfuo Girls ft. Medikal

Afrobeats/Afro-pop Song of the Year
Kelvyn Boy – Mea

Hip-hop Song of the Year
Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late

Best Collaboration of the Year
Sarkodie – Saara ft. Efya

Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Album of the Year
Okyeame Kwame – Made in Ghana

Group of the Year
DopeNation

Best Rap Performance
Sarkodie – Who Da Man

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year
Kidi

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year
Efya

Fan Army of the Year
Sark Nation

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year
Sarkodie

Highlife Act of the Year
Kuami Eugene

Breakthrough Act of the Year
Fameye

Next Rated
Soorebia

Music Man of the Year
Sarkodie

Music Woman of the Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton

Live Performer of the Year
Samini

Music Video of the Year
Amarae – Like It

DJ of the Year
DJ Vyrusky

Best African Act of the Year
Teni

Outstanding Achievement Award
Ewurama Badu
Reggie Rockstone
Dennis Tawiah (Radical D)

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology
