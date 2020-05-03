3Music Awards 2020 Winners – Full List
Winners of 3Music Awards 2020
The 3Music Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held at a location in Accra, Ghana.
Among the winners were Shatta Wale, J. Derobie, Diana Antwi Hamilton, and MOG Beatz.
It was hosted by Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor, with performances from Kidi, Kweku Smoke,Jupitar, Gasmilla, Bosom P-Yung, Cina Soul, and many others.
Check the full list of 3Music Awards 2020 winners out:
Gospel Act of the Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton
Digital Act of the Year
Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
J. Derobie – Poverty
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
Viral Song of the Year
Kawoula Biov – Daavi Neba ft. Patapaa
Gospel Song of the Year
Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Hiplife Song of the Year
Quamina MP – Amanfuo Girls ft. Medikal
Afrobeats/Afro-pop Song of the Year
Kelvyn Boy – Mea
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late
Best Collaboration of the Year
Sarkodie – Saara ft. Efya
Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Album of the Year
Okyeame Kwame – Made in Ghana
Group of the Year
DopeNation
Best Rap Performance
Sarkodie – Who Da Man
Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year
Kidi
Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year
Efya
Fan Army of the Year
Sark Nation
Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year
Sarkodie
Highlife Act of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Breakthrough Act of the Year
Fameye
Next Rated
Soorebia
Music Man of the Year
Sarkodie
Music Woman of the Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton
Live Performer of the Year
Samini
Music Video of the Year
Amarae – Like It
DJ of the Year
DJ Vyrusky
Best African Act of the Year
Teni
Outstanding Achievement Award
Ewurama Badu
Reggie Rockstone
Dennis Tawiah (Radical D)
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com