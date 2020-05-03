3Music Awards 2020 Winners – Full List

Winners of 3Music Awards 2020

The 3Music Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held at a location in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners were Shatta Wale, J. Derobie, Diana Antwi Hamilton, and MOG Beatz.

It was hosted by Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor, with performances from Kidi, Kweku Smoke,Jupitar, Gasmilla, Bosom P-Yung, Cina Soul, and many others.

Check the full list of 3Music Awards 2020 winners out:

Gospel Act of the Year

Diana Antwi Hamilton

Digital Act of the Year

Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

J. Derobie – Poverty

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

Viral Song of the Year

Kawoula Biov – Daavi Neba ft. Patapaa

Gospel Song of the Year

Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

Highlife Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Hiplife Song of the Year

Quamina MP – Amanfuo Girls ft. Medikal

Afrobeats/Afro-pop Song of the Year

Kelvyn Boy – Mea

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late

Best Collaboration of the Year

Sarkodie – Saara ft. Efya

Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Album of the Year

Okyeame Kwame – Made in Ghana

Group of the Year

DopeNation

Best Rap Performance

Sarkodie – Who Da Man

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Kidi

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Efya

Fan Army of the Year

Sark Nation

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year

Sarkodie

Highlife Act of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Breakthrough Act of the Year

Fameye

Next Rated

Soorebia

Music Man of the Year

Sarkodie

Music Woman of the Year

Diana Antwi Hamilton

Live Performer of the Year

Samini

Music Video of the Year

Amarae – Like It

DJ of the Year

DJ Vyrusky

Best African Act of the Year

Teni

Outstanding Achievement Award

Ewurama Badu

Reggie Rockstone

Dennis Tawiah (Radical D)

