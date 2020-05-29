Entertainment

Captan threatens to Slap Kelvyn Boy – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com May 29, 2020
Captan, a former member of the defunct SM Militants has stated that he will slap, if he keep on with his utterances against him.

He made this known when warning his former group members Addi Self, Joint77, and Natty Lee never to affiliate themselves with Shatta Movement again.

The musician who, despite Shatta Wale annulling the group, is still in the SM camp says its because of them that Kelvyn Boy now speaks like that.

According to him, they hashtag ‘SM’ and go ahead to beg Kelvyn Boy for collaboration, that is why he sometimes say “now the Militants even call him for collaborations.”

He has stated that he is now a solo artists and has never called him for a collaboration.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

