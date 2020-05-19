CID confirms Arrest of Bishop Obinim, Charged in Court and Granted GH¢100,000 Bail

Angel Obinim Arrest, Granted GH¢100k Bail

Bishop Daniel Obinim has been arrested, the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department has confirmed.

The Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC) was apprehended on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The suspect, also known as Angel Obinim was arrested on a warrant issued by the court.

He was charged with the offences of publication of false news, forgery of document contrary to sessions 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively.

The Founder of the IGWC is also being investigated over other offences leveled against him.

When his case was heard by the Magistrate court today, he was granted a GH¢100,000.00 with three (3) sureties, one person to be justified, and to re-appear before court.

The CID administration has however, entreated citizens to disregard a video circulating on social media which purports to be the arrest of Angel Obinim.

According to the organisation, the video has no relation with the arrest made today.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com