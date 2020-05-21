I’ve Missed Ebony Reigns – Bullet says amidst Wendy Shay, Fantana Beef

Bullet, real name Ricky Nana Agyeman has stated that he has missed late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns.

This comment from the Rufftown Records boss comes, amidst the beef between label acts Wendy Shay and Fantana.

Bullet who says he won’t allow people to bring down the record label has stated that he will always fight for his artiste.

He made this pronouncement in a post [including a video he was seen ‘fighting’ for Ebony].

The songwriter noted that artiste management is not like a bed of roses, and added that “I miss you my BONY”].

Read what he wrote below [unabridged]:

I will always fight for my artist and my record label any day because we went through hell to get here.Many see the glamour and glitter so they think is a bed of roses…I miss you my BONY

