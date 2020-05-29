Memuna Malik: Acid Victim Batling for Life

Memuna Malik, an acid victim has been battling for her life, after the deadly substance was mistakenly thrown on her.

Obviously not an ordeal she, or any other person would wish to go through. However, she is forced to live with the scar till life eternity.

She had gone to braid her hair at a house in Saudi Arabia, where she was based as a casual worker. only for her attacker, Salomey (Ghanaian) who had intended to throw acid on the hairdresser, Rabi (another Ghanaian) to mistakenly throw it on Memuna.

Memuna is now back home, as a result, however, she is dying slowly.

Before this accident, she was the bread winner of her family.

Currently she has no money to seek medical attention, and according to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), she reveals that she prefers to die.

“Her saddest day was when some kids saw her and started running away because they thought they had seen a ghost,” the Foundation has stated.

“Some donors of CCF have given Memuna four thousand cedis (GH¢4,000) to immediately seek medical care. We hope others will also come to the aid of our suffering sister after reading this piece,” it adds.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com