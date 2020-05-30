Mr Drew and Team in Talks with Rotimi over Copyright Infringement Saga — STATEMENT

Mr Drew’s management Highly Spiritual Music has stated they are in talks with Rotimi and his team.

This has been made known in a statement date 30th May 2020 and signed by CEO Mr David Kojo Kyei, ak.a Kaywa.

Kaywa states that his artiste acknowledged the original owner of the song on every occasion.

The statement also adds the label is aware of all copyrights infringement laws and it will never act against it.

Accepting the blame, the statement says it was a little miscommunication between their digital publisher and that of Rotimi.

This follows the copyright infringement saga, with regards to the Ghanaian’s ‘EAT’ song featuring Stonebwoy.

It also comes after reports emerged that a Ghanaian on Instagram first reported it to the Nigerian/American musician.

Read the full statement below:

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.