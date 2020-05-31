Nana AK wins TV3 Talented Kids Season 11

Nana AK has emerged as the winner of TV3 Talented Kids season 11 reality TV show.

He faced stiff competition from seven (7) other contestants who made it to the grand finale.

They were magician Amoako Mills, rapper Rock Anokye, dancer Allo Afro Kid, Oreilla (Stonegal), disc jockey DJ Spices, Krobea Asante Band,

This follows several weeks of highlighting the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage, especially among the people of Akuapem.

The show which saw performances from Kelvyn Boy, Optional King, Kweku Darlington, DJ Switch, and Nakeeyat saw regular hosts Miriam and Mariah on action again.

The event began with each contestant performing one of their best performances in the course of this season.

In the end, Amoako Mills placed 5th. DJ Spices, Allo Afro Kid, and Stonegal emerged in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd runners-up positions, respectively.









