Rufftown Records requests for Contract Termination with Fantana after Wendy Shay Beef

Although Fantana is not under Rufftown Records anymore, information available to PlugTimes.com, reveals her label Blown GH collaborate on her projects, to some extent.

Days after the singer’s exchange of words with former label mate Wendy Shay, label boss Bullet has called for a mutual termination of contract.

This was communicated in a statement dated Sunday, May 17, 2020, and signed by the Chief Executive Officer Ricky Nana Agyeman (Bullet).

The CEO has called for a meeting scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2020 at the label’s East Legon office at 1pm prompt.

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com