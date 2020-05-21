Sonnie Badu reacts to Apraku My Daughter’s Death

Sonnie badu has reacted to the death of popular Ghanaian evangelist Apraku My Daughter.

This comes less than 24 hours after he offered to help the Founder of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International.

Real name Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, he was spotted in a viral video, drunk [as a female voice engages in words with him].

Dr. Sonnie Badu who feel traumatized to hear about his sudden demise said he is teary.

VIDEO: SAD LIFE! Apraku My Daughter now a Drunkard

The Founder of the Rock Hill Church has also urged people to pray for men of God as they most go through a lot of emotional trauma, and other forms of attack.

He made this known in a statement across his social media handles:

We have just been informed that the pastor passed on to be with the Lord this morning. It looks like it was my urge to helping him video that alerted people to go check on him and when they did he had passed on. No one had heard from him for 3 days … Sir, may you Rest In Peace. I heard you were a giver and loved people. Tears are in my eyes while watching KOFITV now … On this note, I want us to pray for pastors and ministers who have sacrificed everything for the gospel and their families. Some are going through intense depression others have attempted suicide, yet they have to stand and pray, minister, take care of souls … please don’t forget to say a little prayer. #DrBadu

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com