Date Rush Season 3, Episode 10

The Date Rush matchmaking show is back in all new episode, with a bang.

The table turns in the popular matchmaking show on TV as the ladies get to ask young men to go on a date.

Tonight’s features he likes of G-Square, Manuel, Ezekiel, Davidizz, and Amos.

Enjoy it below:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com