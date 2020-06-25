Actress Monica Friday is Guest on ‘KMC Show’ with Deme Goli

Nollywood actress Monica Friday takes the ‘KMC Show’ hot seat when the show goes live tomorrow [Friday].

Hosted by your favourite celebrity host Deme Goli, she gets up-close and personal with the ‘Zena’ actress.

This episode of the weekly celebrity talk show promises to be quite an engaging one as Monica reveals more untold stories about her life.

This follows another gripping moment with Nollywood actress Uju Okoli last week, where she said “…it the way it is …no pretence”

The ‘KMC Show’ will be premiered on the Nollyvilla TV channel on YouTube tomorrow [Friday, June 26, 2020], at exactly 5.00pm (WAT).

The ‘KMC Show’ is powered by Kingsley Multimedia Concept. Nollywood filmmaker Kingsley Iweru is the director and producer.