Ghana Police invites Afia Schwarzenegger over Blackmail Allegations — VIDEO

Afia Schwarzenegger has been invited to the Ghana Police headquarters on issues relating to blackmail allegations against a businessman.

This comes after the loudmouth comedienne was cautioned with a letter demanding that she desists from the act.

Despite this, PlugTimes.com understands Afia Schwarzenegger burnt the letter from Nana Kwame Brobbey of P-Mobile Communications.

The former brand ambassador of P-Mobile however failed to apologize to the businessman, and refused to the orders in the letter.

This, as a result, necessitated the writ of summon and invitation by the police.

Watch a short video below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

