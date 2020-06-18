Chelsea Signs Timo Werner

Chelsea FC has confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The signing of the forward is worth £47.5 million.

It also comes after the 24-year-old agreed personal terms with the English Premier League giant.

Timo Werner will however, remain at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga till the end of the season.

He will link up with his new team-mates when the season ends in July, and it is subject to passing a medical examination.

Werner told the club’s official website that he is “delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club, the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my hear.”

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” he added.

Werner has been ranked among experts as one of the best forwards in the current season.

Out of 43 appearances made for RB Leipzig in all competitions, he has scored 32 goals, and registered 13 assists.

