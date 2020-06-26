Delay finally Finds Lover? Check Latest Post

Ghanaian entrepreneur and media icon Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has found her lover, as her latest post suggest.

The host of ‘The Delay Show’ made this known when sharing quite an emotional message across her social media platforms to mark her 38th birthday.

In the message sighted, Delay only uses characters or alphabets ‘LLLJ’ in place of the name of the man believed to be her newly found lover.

Part of the message reads “…and the love of your life LLLJ is here with you on your special day.”

For quite a long time now, she has been a victim of social media bully, as regards, her inability to show off or let the world know who is her fiance.

In the photos shared together with the message, she is seen wearing a ring on her digitus medicinalis (also known as the third finger/ring finger).

This has sparked a lot of rumors with some netizens arguing that she has secretly been engaged by her currently unknown lover.

Delay, is one of the few celebrities in Ghana who do not flaunt their love life. Hence, netizens arguing that its likely she has finally engaged won’t be a surprise.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com