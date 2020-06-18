DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie — Brown Papaer Bag ft. M.anifest

Sarkodie has teamed up with M.anifest to release the song ‘Brown Paper Bag’.

The song from the two (2) Ghanaian rappers talks about black empowerment, leadership on the African continent.

It was produced by Nova.

Enjoy the audio slide below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

