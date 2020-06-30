Lifestyle
Here’s Why Akuapem Poloo is Trending Today
Akuapem Poloo is in the trends once again, but this time, she is being reprimanded.
The Ghanaian socialite’s decision to celebrate her son has taken a nose-dive.
This is as a result of the image she shared in this regard.
In the photo sighted by your authoritative news source, the vociferous actress is seen in a racy pose with her child.
Social media users have since condemned such act.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
