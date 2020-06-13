How NAM 1, Stonebwoy, Others stormed relaunch of Zylofon Music and New Artiste Signing — VIDEO

It was a fair night to see when NAM 1 was spotted at the relaunch of Zylofon Music.

A new act Tiisha, an afrobeat, dancehall singer was also signed to the record label.

Real name Nana Appiah Mensah, it was the first time to be sighted publicly, since his case hearing.

The night also brought quite a number of acts who were on the label together, again.

The likes of Stonebwoy, and Joyce Blessing were present, however, Shatta Wale and Becca were not.

The embattled CEO walked to the Zylofon Arts Complex together with Stonebwoy, to the delight of many present.

When they arrived, camera shutter sounds, and motion pictures assumed centre-stage.

James Gardiner, Zynnell Zuh are some of the former signees of the Zylofon Movies label present.

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo, musicians S3fa and Ms Forson also grace the event.

The presents of all these acts proved how some of them still have soft spot for the embattled CEO.

Tiisha, the latest signee to the label now joins the likes of Kumi Guitar, and Obibini.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

