Island: Medikal confirms Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is on forthcoming EP

Medikal is set to release the ‘Island’ EP soon and he has made a major announcement in this regard.

The AMG Business act has revealed that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been featured on one of the songs.

This comes, barely three (3) days after the rapper paid a visit to the lawmaker at his Kencity Media office located at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

Medikal‘s “Island” album precedes “The Truth” album and it is made up of six (6) songs.

Last month, Medikal called to speak to Kennedy Agyapong during the latter’s live radio interview on Y 107.9 FM.

Following that encounter, their bond continue to grow each day.

It is not surprising that he is getting him on his forthcoming work.

