PLAYLIST: Mandem – Hope to the Homies (HTTH) EP

Ghanaian musician Mandem drops the much-awaited ‘Hope to the Homies’ (HTTH) EP.

The 7-track ‘HTTH’ EP from the Mandem Music Group lead act features songs like ‘Living’, ‘Take Control’, and ‘Man Na God’.

Enjoy the playlist in a form of audio slide below:

Mandem – Living (audio slide)

Mandem – Don’t Try (audio slide)



Mandem – Bomaye (audio slide)



Mandem – Take Control (audio slide)



Mandem – Man Na God (audio slide)



Mandem – So Mu (audio slide)



Mandem – Life (audio slide)



