Rev Obofour storms Next TV with Police to Arrest Nana Hoahi over Murder Allegations

Rev Obofour has stormed Next TV with police to apprehend Nana Hoahi over some murder allegations made against him.

Nana Hoahi was arrested during the course of his live show in the morning of Thursday, June 4, 2020 to the shock of many.

A colleague presenter had to sit-in for him when he was taken to the police headquarters cells.

PlugTimes.com understands the police Rev Obofour arrived at the station with, did not question Nana Hoahi. He was also not made to write his statement, the station has revealed.

He was then whisked away straight to the police cells.



