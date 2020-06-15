Sex is for Married People Only — Diana Antwi Hamilton

Diana Antwi Hamilton has stated that sexual intercourse is for people who are married and not singles.

The celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, adds that anyone does not practice this with his/her married partner is practicing immorality.

The ‘Yehowa Behwe’ singer made this known in an Instagram LIVE session with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie.

Even when you are dating someone, having an intercourse should be out. However, you should maintain friendship and pray.

Watch the full interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Adwoa Sarkodie (@nanaadwoasarkodie) on May 27, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.