Shatta Wale hits Hard at Joint 77 on Live Radio; Send Police to Go for His Car

Shatta Wale and former SM Militants member Joint 77 exchanged words on live radio.

Shatta Wale reprimanded him by using swear words against Joint 77.

This happened during the Daybreak Hitz show hosted by Andy Dosty on Wednesday morning.

Joint 77 who noted that he appreciates whatever Shatta Wale has done for him only got insults in reply.

In a related development, PlugTimes.com understands Shatta Wale called on the police to go for the car he bought for him in 2018.

Watch what ensued between the two:

HOT VIDEO ! Shatta sent police to take the car he bought for Joint 77 back. #KimlykessehOnline pic.twitter.com/dmXszPI6vI — -KIMLYKESSEHONLINE.COM (@KimlykessehOnli) June 10, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

