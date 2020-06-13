Entertainment

Shatta Wale: My Brother took Joint 77’s Car; I’ve Not Seen It

Shatta Wale has stated that he did not instructed anybody to go for Joint 77’s car.

This comes after reports emerged that he called on the police to go for, following a banter with the former SM Militant act on radio.

According to him, it is his brother who went for the car.

Shatta Wale made this known in an exclusive interview with George Quaye on Joy 99.7 FM‘s Showbiz A-Z.

The Shatta Movement boss has also stated that he has not even set his eyes on the car.

Asked whether the car was registered in the name of Joint 77, he added that no.

“The car wasn’t registered in Joint 77‘s name,” he stated.

Shatta Wale has noted that he does not have any problem with the SM Militants, however, their works.

