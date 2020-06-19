Shatta Wale to Pay Random Music Producers who Send him Superb Beats for GOG Album

Shatta Wale is prepping for his next major project, that is the ‘GOG’ album.

The Shatta Movement has created an avenue that will reward not so popular but very good music producers.

According to the ‘Dream’ crooner, he is ready to pay GHc2,000 (approximately $345) to any music producer who sends him beats that he loves.

The beat(s) from lucky music producer(s) will be featured on his forthcoming album.

The ‘African Dancehall King’ has since encouraged persons in the art to send their works to the e-mail: shattawalebookings@yahoo.com

“Send me beats for my #GOGAlbum ,If you are lucky and I love you beat I will pay u 2kghc .. Shattawalebookings@yahoo.com #1DON,” he tweeted.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

