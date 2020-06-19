Tottenham vs Man United (1-1) – EPL HIGHLIGHTS

Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester United as the English Premier League returns.

It was a draw game between the two (2) teams at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Steven Bergwijn opened the goal-scoring sheet before the half-hour mark.

However, Bruno Fernandes cancelled the lead from the spot-kick, with just 9 minutes of regular time to go.

Check the highlights out:



