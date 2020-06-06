EntertainmentMusic Plug!
VIDEO PREMIERE: Krymi – So Damn Fine
Krymi drops the official music video to his single ‘So Damn Fine’ and it is a beautiful piece.
The song was directed for the Highly Spiritual Music act by Abbeam Productions.
Set abroad, ‘So Damn Fine’ visuals borders around two (2) characters — including Krymi and a video vixen.
Check the visuals out!
Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.