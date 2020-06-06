EntertainmentMusic Plug!

VIDEO PREMIERE: Krymi – So Damn Fine

PlugTimes.com June 6, 2020
Krymi So Damn Fine

Krymi drops the official music video to his single ‘So Damn Fine’ and it is a beautiful piece.

The song was directed for the Highly Spiritual Music act by Abbeam Productions.

Set abroad, ‘So Damn Fine’ visuals borders around two (2) characters — including Krymi and a video vixen.

Check the visuals out!

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

