Afro Break Dance Workshop hits Kumasi on July 11

ABA Goal is to introduce the foundation of b-boying/breaking as a 4th element of hip-hop and dance-sport to professional dancers and dance lovers.

It is in this light that an Afro Break Dance Workshop is set to roll out in Kumasi on Saturday, July 11, 2020. It will be held at the Allo Dance Studio inside the Rattray Park.

The dance instructors include Allo Maajoah (founder of Allo Dance Academy), Sleepy (choreographer/Dancetera TV), Appa Dance (AfroHouse/ Appa Height Studios).

According to Bboy Lyricx, the founder of Africa Breaking Academy (ABA) is a non-profit that utilizes break-dancing and hip-hop culture as a learning tool to effect positive change in the Ghanaian and African Diaspora.

He further explained breaking or break-dance is a dance-sport activity that combines sports and dance. It also allows participants to improve physical fitness and mental well being to form social relationships.

This dance workshop is powered by Allo Dance Academy, Kwasad Media, Elqua Grafix, Appa Height, and Dancetera TV.

It is sponsored by UDance Art International USA, an independent Entertainment Company in Los Angeles, America.

For more info, call 054-397 3224 or 054-410 9805.