Bathtub Life: How Mzbel Keeps Out of Your Troubles

The name Mzbel in the Ghanaian showbiz space is arguably akin to controversies.

However, the ‘Tongues’ hitmaker has revealed how she keeps out of trouble.

Real name Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, she reveals that on days she is off business duties, she spends some quality time in her bathtub; that’s if her latest post is anything to go by.

In the latest photos sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, the Ghanaian singer is seen in her elegant bathtub.

Mzbel who is also an entrepreneur recently shared photos which offers a sneak peak into her mansion.

Check how the owner of Bela’s Pub keeps out of trouble these days.











Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

