BREAKING: Prophet Agradaa is Dead

Ghanaian prophet Eric Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Agradaa has died.

The leader and founder of Heavens Door Chapel International lost his life on Thursday.

This comes after battling an undisclosed illness for some time now.

He left behind a wife Prophetess Linda Boakye and a son.

May his soul rest in peace.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

