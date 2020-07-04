EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners — See Full List
The EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra, Ghana.
Among the winners of the 5th EMY Africa Awards were Prof. Emeritus Steven Addae, Brommon, AY Comedian, founders of ExpressPay, and many others.
The august ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel was hosted by Nathaniel Attoh and Naa Ashorkor.
Check the full list of winners out:
Brand of the Year Award
Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako
Discovery of the Year
Founders of Afrochella
Humaritarian Award
Father Campbell
Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award
Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)
Media Excellence Award
Cecil Sunkwa-Mills
PAV Ansah Communicator Award
Zionfelix
Special Recognition for Tourism Marketing and Promotion
Abeiku Santana
Man of Style Award
Kweku Boateng Akuoku (Brommon)
Man of the Year Agriculture Award
Mr. Charles Gyamfi
Man of the Year Entertainment Award
Clemento Suarez
Man of the Year Technology Award
Founders of ExpressPay
Man of the Year
Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong
Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei
Woman of the Year Award
Mrs Marafatu Abiola Bawuah
EMY Salute
Noguchi Memorial Institute
Ghana Medical Association
Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association
Pte Hammond
Joy Learning
COVID-19 Private Sector Fund
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
