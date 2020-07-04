EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners — See Full List

The EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners of the 5th EMY Africa Awards were Prof. Emeritus Steven Addae, Brommon, AY Comedian, founders of ExpressPay, and many others.

The august ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel was hosted by Nathaniel Attoh and Naa Ashorkor.

Check the full list of winners out:

Brand of the Year Award

Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako

Discovery of the Year

Founders of Afrochella

Humaritarian Award

Father Campbell

Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award

Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)

Media Excellence Award

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

PAV Ansah Communicator Award

Zionfelix

Special Recognition for Tourism Marketing and Promotion

Abeiku Santana

Man of Style Award

Kweku Boateng Akuoku (Brommon)

Man of the Year Agriculture Award

Mr. Charles Gyamfi

Man of the Year Entertainment Award

Clemento Suarez

Man of the Year Technology Award

Founders of ExpressPay

Man of the Year

Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei

Woman of the Year Award

Mrs Marafatu Abiola Bawuah

EMY Salute

Noguchi Memorial Institute

Ghana Medical Association

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association

Pte Hammond

Joy Learning

COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

