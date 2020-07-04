News

EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners — See Full List

PlugTimes.com July 4, 2020
EMY Africa Awards 2020 winners

The EMY Africa Awards 2020 Winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners of the 5th EMY Africa Awards were Prof. Emeritus Steven Addae, Brommon, AY Comedian, founders of ExpressPay, and many others.

The august ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel was hosted by Nathaniel Attoh and Naa Ashorkor.

Check the full list of winners out:

Brand of the Year Award
Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako

Discovery of the Year
Founders of Afrochella

Humaritarian Award
Father Campbell

Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award
Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)

Media Excellence Award
Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

PAV Ansah Communicator Award
Zionfelix

Special Recognition for Tourism Marketing and Promotion
Abeiku Santana

Man of Style Award
Kweku Boateng Akuoku (Brommon)

Man of the Year Agriculture Award
Mr. Charles Gyamfi

Man of the Year Entertainment Award
Clemento Suarez

Man of the Year Technology Award
Founders of ExpressPay

Man of the Year
Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong

Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei

Woman of the Year Award
Mrs Marafatu Abiola Bawuah

EMY Salute
Noguchi Memorial Institute
Ghana Medical Association
Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association
Pte Hammond
Joy Learning
COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

