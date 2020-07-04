Funny Face confirms Going through Depression

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has revealed that he went through depression when issue with his second wife copped up.

According to him, he was even taken to a psychiatric facility when the issue got worse.

Funny Face made this known in an interview on Peace 104.3 FM‘s ‘Entertainment Review’ on Saturday.

Real name Nana Yaw Boateng, he noted that the likes of footballer Adebayor and media mogul Bola Ray played key role in his recovery.

He also revealed that a lot of celebrities go through depression each and everyday, however, he wouldn’t even like to mention names.

Asked what made him depressed, he also noted that his love for big back side women, issues with wife, and how his kids were taken away from him caused it.

He has added that he is now okay and ready to move on.

Funny Face has now said sorry and asked forgiveness from Ghanaian.

He is currently promoting his current album ‘Animal Kingdom’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

