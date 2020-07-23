I Sleep with Top Ministers and Men of God for Money – Beautiful Lady Reveals

A lady has stated that she sleeps with top ministers and men of God to survive.

According to her hook-up business is booming because she is beautiful and charges GHc1,500 and GHc2,000 for a session.

For her, it has been about two (2) years since she started this and it all began on Instagram.

She made this known in an interview on SVTV hosted by DJ Nyaami.

Asked whether she is aware of the risk involved she said yes, and she knows God protects her. She added that she goes to church and prays that God protects her over her evil deeds.

There are Ministers and Men of God who patronise my body. I also hook other girls out to them.

According to her, the mother is aware of what she is doing and she complains about it a lot. However, this is what she is doing to survive.

The girl reveal she has not been able to acquire a property for herself.

She also revealed that she sells perfumes, and underwear which fetches her between GHc250 and GHc300 profit a day.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.