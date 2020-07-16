Technology

List of Twitter Accounts Hacked by Bitcoin Scammer(s)

PlugTimes.com July 16, 2020
Twitter verified accounts hacked

A number of verified Twitter accounts have been hacked by scammers.

The accounts that got compromised on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 include accounts of popular people, and brands across the globe.

The hacker shared a message across these accounts asking users to send Bitcoin to and address and get a double of it.

Check the list of affected accounts out:

  1. Bill Gates
  2. Elon Musk
  3. Joe Biden
  4. Warren Buffett
  5. Kanye West
  6. Justin Sun
  7. Charle Lee
  8. Benjamin Netanyahu
  9. Michael Bloomberg
  10. Jeff Bezos
  11. Mr. Beast
  12. Twitter Support
  13. Apple
  14. Uber
  15. Bitcoin
  16. Kucoin
  17. Coinbase
  18. Coindesk
  19. Tron
  20. Binance
  21. Gemini
  22. Bloomberg
  23. Cashapp

Twitter has also acknowledged that it is aware of the unfortunate incident, and are investigating it to get it fixed.

