List of Twitter Accounts Hacked by Bitcoin Scammer(s)

A number of verified Twitter accounts have been hacked by scammers.

The accounts that got compromised on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 include accounts of popular people, and brands across the globe.

The hacker shared a message across these accounts asking users to send Bitcoin to and address and get a double of it.

Check the list of affected accounts out:

Bill Gates Elon Musk Joe Biden Warren Buffett Kanye West Justin Sun Charle Lee Benjamin Netanyahu Michael Bloomberg Jeff Bezos Mr. Beast Twitter Support Apple Uber Bitcoin Kucoin Coinbase Coindesk Tron Binance Gemini Bloomberg Cashapp

Twitter has also acknowledged that it is aware of the unfortunate incident, and are investigating it to get it fixed.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.