Sports
Liverpool 5 vs 3 Chelsea — EPL HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool were finally crowned at Anfield, following a 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.
Naby Keita opened the scoring sheet before Arnold and Wijnaldum added a double.
Goals from Chelsea’s Giroud, Abraham, and Pulisic was not enough as Firmino and Chamberlain ended that.
Watch the highlights below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.