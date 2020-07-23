Sports

Liverpool 5 vs 3 Chelsea — EPL HIGHLIGHTS

PlugTimes.com July 23, 2020
Liverpool were finally crowned at Anfield, following a 5-3 victory over Chelsea FC on Wednesday night.

Naby Keita opened the scoring sheet before Arnold and Wijnaldum added a double.

Goals from Chelsea’s Giroud, Abraham, and Pulisic was not enough as Firmino and Chamberlain ended that.

Watch the highlights below:

